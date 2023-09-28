Four B.C. men, including one full patch Hells Angels member, have pleaded guilty to charges related to drug trafficking. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Four B.C. men, including one full patch Hells Angels member, have pleaded guilty to charges related to drug trafficking. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

4 plead guilty in B.C. drug trafficking investigation

Full patch Hells Angels member among those charged

A full patch Hells Angels member is one of four B.C. men who have pleaded guilty in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

They’re among seven people who were charged last December after B.C.’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, discovered drugs, cash and weapons in 12 locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan. Among the items turned up during the search were 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine and numerous handguns and rifles.

Last May, Oakley Charest of Vernon pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possession of firearms, including a prohibited or restricted one. In the same month, Matthew Shaw of Tsawwassen pleaded guilty to possession for the purposes of trafficking.

On Sept. 25, Vancouver man Jonathan Lutar also entered a guilty plea, his for drug trafficking. And, on Sept. 27, Courtney Lafreniere, a full patch Hells Angels member from Maple Ridge pleaded guilty to proceeds of crime.

A fifth man who was charged, Roman Tassone from Vancouver, is set to appear in court next month.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Hundreds of B.C. Hells Angels celebrate anniversary in Langley

Breaking NewscrimeDrug bust

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snow in the forecast for Okanagan Connector
Next story
Winter tires required by October 1

Just Posted

Trail man arrested for Cranbrook robbery
Trail man arrested for Cranbrook robbery

The Kootenay Outdoor Recreation Enterprise (KORE) is set to host its second annual Outdoor Rec-Tech Summit from Oct. 11 to 13 at Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Conference Centre. Paul Rodgers file.
Second KORE Outdoor Rec-Tech Summit set for October at Kimberley Conference Centre

Cranbrook City Hall.
Budget pressures mount as Cranbrook city council identifies priorities

Kitty Genovese
Kitty Genovese and the reshaping of history