Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

4 people now declared missing in fatal Hwy 99 mudslide south of Lillooet

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing

RCMP say there are four people missing after Monday’s massive mudslide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet.

In a news conference Thursday (Nov. 18), police confirmed that search and rescue teams are looking for the missing. A woman from the Lower Mainland was confirmed dead in the mudslide earlier this week.

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing.

This is one of a handful of highways that remain closed because of the extensive damage caused by the extreme weather that hit southern B.C. just days ago.

Anyone who witnessed the mudslide and who hasn’t talked to police is asked to contact RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC Flood

Previous story
Coquihalla drivers warned of ‘pooling water’ before washouts
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP clear Wet’suwet’en Coastal Gas Link pipeline blockade

Just Posted

The latest COVID numbers from the BCCDC.
COVID cases continue downward trend in East Kootenay

The Bucks were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Saturday.
Cranbrook Bucks will play Trail instead of Chilliwack Saturday

A Christmas Carol 2021 stars Abby Lalach as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly curmudgeon who posits that the poor who die of starvation leave no more a mark than to “decrease the surplus population.”
Mount Baker Drama Students return to Key City Theatre stage with ‘A Christmas Carol’

Graeme Douglas (right) is pictured with Isaac Birdstone at St Eugene Resort in June of 2020, celebrating 20 years of golf. Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.” Birdstone works for the resort as an historian. Corey Bullock photo
St. Eugene’s Douglas named Golf Superintendent of the Year