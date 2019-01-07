(Black Press Media files)

Four killed in separate B.C. highway crashes in first week of 2019

RCMP are considering contributing factors such as driver experience and weather conditions

It was a deadly start to the new year on B.C. highways, with four fatal crashes in the first week of 2019.

An Alberta woman was killed when the driver of the car she was riding in crossed the centre line of Highway 1 near Fields and hit a westbound transport truck on Friday, RCMP said.

The driver of the car was in serious condition, while the truck driver was unscathed.

Weather, road conditions and driver experience are all being looked into as factors.

A single-vehicle crash left a woman dead on Highway 99 in Richmond just after midnight Sunday, after she drove off the road, hit a highway sign and ended upside down and partially submerged in a water-filled ditch.

Weather, road conditions and driver experience are also being considered as factors in the crash.

Just a few hours later on Sunday, a man driving west crossed the centre line on Highway 3, east of Fernie, and hit two oncoming vehicles.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed. Police said it was snowing heavily at the time, and that possible causes are weather conditions and driver experience.

A final fatal collision took place on Highway 97 south of Vernon just after 3 p.m. Sunday. Three southbound vehicles collided after one of them tried to pass the other two.

One driver being passed lost control and collided with a rock face after he was hit by the passing car. The driver’s passenger died in the crash.

Most Read