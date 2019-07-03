(Black Press Media files)

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

Four people were seriously injured Sunday at a music festival near Princeton after a man stole an offroad vehicle and drove into the crowd.

The attack occurred at the Curiosity Music Fest, being held at Snug Lake on Pike Forest Mountain Service Road.

According to an RCMP press release the suspect was being treated at the festival’s first aid station.

“While being tended to, the man began assaulting the attendants, and subsequently stole their side-by-side. The man eventually drove the side-by-side up toward the main stage, where he drove into the crowd, resulting in injuries to four people,” stated an RCMP press release.

A man in his 20’s was detained by festival security and later arrested by Princeton police.

A festival organizer called 911 at 2 a.m.

RCMP continue to investigate, while charges of robbery and assault with a weapon are being considered.

Four festival patrons suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor,” the release stated.

