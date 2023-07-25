4 federal ministers announce they won’t seek re-election, cabinet shuffle looms

Trudeau has been holding private meetings in the capital this week

Four Liberal ministers say they will not run in the next federal election, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is widely expected to shuffle his cabinet in the coming days.

They include Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett.

All four announced their decision to not seek re-election this week.

Murray, who was first elected in 2008, is the latest to make such an announcement.

She said on Twitter today that it was a privilege to work on tackling climate change, nature conservation and improving the lives of Canadians.

Trudeau has been holding private meetings in the capital this week, while several ministers have cancelled public appearances, both signs of an impending shake-up.

