A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino on Friday night (Nov. 25), being felt across the island, including in the Comox Valley.

According to Earthquake Canada, the quake happened at 7:50 p.m.

There was no tsunami warning detected.

Many took to social media to share the feeling of rumbles, including MLA Josie Osborne.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
