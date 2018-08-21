4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

A small earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Tuesday morning.
The 4.6 magnitude quake was first detected by Earthquakes Canada just after 6 a.m. and believed to be 4.0 quake, but was later upgraded.
Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.0 – 21 Aug 6:10 PDT – PORT HARDY, BC region
— Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) August 21, 2018
It occurred roughly 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy, at a depth of around 10 km.
There are no reports of damage and there is no tsunami expected either.
Earlier this year a series of small earthquakes struck southern Vancouver Island, but experts say those were not an indication that the ‘Big One’ could happen any time soon.
