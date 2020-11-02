COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

Interior Health (IH) has reported 36 new cases in the region since Friday, Oct. 30.

Currently, 93 cases are active and in isolation with no one in the hospital.

Numbers related to the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable remains at 16 cases since Oct. 28.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson announced a record-breaking 1,120 new cases of COVID-19 in the province over the Halloween weekend.

Gustafson said six people died due to the virus since Friday. All six were seniors in long-term care facilities.

“These numbers are concerning for all of us,” she said.

“When we do experience these surges, we need to respond with increased effort and stepped up focus.”

Local governments are trying their best to stem the increase in cases by requiring masks or face coverings whenever residents visit buildings.

The City of Kelowna has made masks mandatory in city-operated facilities, including city hall, recreation facilities and arenas, as well as the Glenmore Landfill administration building. The Regional District of Central Okanagan has also announced it will be making masks mandatory for visitors to all of its buildings and facilities.

Mask use at the Kelowna International Airport also remains in effect.

READ: B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges
Next story
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

Elections BC has sent out almost 700,000 mail voting packages as of Oct. 14 with just under 3.5 million registered voters. (Black Press Media File)
Mail-in ballot verification process nearing completion: Elections BC

The latest numbers for mail-in ballots in the recent provincial election have… Continue reading

Cranbrook city hall.
City to apply for infrastructure grant to replace Gold Creek dam, intake reservoir

The City of Cranbrook is applying for a federal government infrastructure grant… Continue reading

ʔaq’am Chief Joe Pierre Jr. speaking to leaders of local government in Sparwood, March 22. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press
Joe Pierre re-elected as Nasuʔkin

It was a close race between Joe Pierre and Julie Birdstone

The Kimberley Dynamiters' next two exhibition games have been postponed due to an individual testing positive for COVID-19. Paul Rodgers file.
Member of Kimberley Dynamiters tests positive for COVID-19

Exhibition games in Fernie, Creston postponed

FILE – Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

The majority of new cases, and all deaths, happened in the Lower Mainland

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
WATCH: Residents stunned by grisly discovery of 3 bodies in Vancouver Island gravel pit

‘It’s actually unnerving because the area is so nice and calm’

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau plants a tree with sons Xavier and Hadrien (left) during a campaign event in Plainfield, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Trudeau’s massive tree-planting promise from the 2019 election has yet to be allocated a budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
No budget yet for Liberals’ promise to plant two billion trees by 2030

Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Harder said called the lack of a budget for tree planting ‘shameful’

“The Excelsior 4” appeared in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday morning (Nov. 2) to plead not guilty to a combined total of 21 charges. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford hog-farm protestors plead not guilty to 21 charges

‘Excelsior 4’ make second appearance Monday in provincial court

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, August 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands interested in working in long-term care, B.C. minister says

More than 8,000 respond to call for staffing up senior homes

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Trafalgar teacher Martin Corbett’s class has been learning how to repair bikes after the school received 38 donations of used equipment. Photo: Tyler Harper
Old bikes find new life thanks to Nelson students

A Trafalgar Middle School class has been repairing 38 donated bikes

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Most Read