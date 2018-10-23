UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

A group of whale watchers were rescued near Bowen Island in the Georgia Strait on Tuesday after the vessel suffered an engine malfunction.

According to Wild Whales Vancouver, the incident happened around noon on its 42-foot vessel, MV Jing Yu.

Unconfirmed reports indicate there was a possible engine fire, which sparked calls to the Canadian Coast Guard.

Company staff member Zoe Ward said the 33 passengers and two staff on board were removed from the boat and returned to shore in Vancouver.

It’s believed the engines went into overdrive and stopped working, “so we had some fumes” but no flames, Ward said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for more information.

More to come.

Previous story
Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Just Posted

Know it All entertainment listings

In the Gallery at Centre 64 Up next in the ghallery, A… Continue reading

Ice trade Taphorn brothers, get Nick Bowman and draft pick

Keenan and Kaeden Taphorn have been traded to the Moose Jaw Warriors.… Continue reading

Committee calls for Town Hall meeting to deal with Ice “relocation” story

Green Bay Committee will address Winnipeg Free Press story, also launch ‘Reach Out’ season ticket campaign

College hosting open house

COTR throwing open it’s doors to showcase programs for prospective students

WATCH: Students learn about fire safety and prevention

Over 400 Grade 3 students recently toured through the fire hall as part of Fire Prevention Week.

WATCH: The Medieval Faire and Feast

Saturday, October 20 saw Van Horne Park and the Cranbrook History Centre… Continue reading

Cranbrook’s plummeting voter turnout

In our previous episode (2014) of “Cranbrook’s incredible shrinking voter-turn-out,” (a hit… Continue reading

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

WATCH: The Medieval Faire and Feast

Saturday, October 20 saw Van Horne Park and the Cranbrook History Centre… Continue reading

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs snag spot in CJHL national rankings

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read