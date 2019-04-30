Photo: Twitter - Photo of the bell before it was stolen from Bell’s Corner, near Calmar Alberta

Man rings alarm after 317-kilogram church bell stolen from Alberta farm

Police believe it was stolen from “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday

An Alberta man is hoping to find a 317-kilogram church bell that was stolen from his family farm southwest of Edmonton.

Bob Bell says he got it three decades ago in exchange for a donation he made to a Moravian church in the city.

He says someone rung the bell at the church for 40 years, but it got a crack in it, so it was being used as a flower pot.

READ MORE: Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries

Bell says he displayed the bell on the roof of his car dealership in Camrose and even had a contest to guess how much it weighed.

When he sold the dealership in 2008, the bell was moved to a farm south of Calmar, Alta., that’s been in Bell’s family for more than a century.

RCMP believe the bell was stolen from the spot known as “Bell’s Corner” between last Thursday and Saturday and are asking the public to report anything suspicious.

READ MORE: New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

The bell is so heavy that Bell figures the thieves must have used farm machinery to take it.

“They would have had to have had a picker because two guys or four guys, I don’t think would be able to lift it,” he said.

“I always wondered if somebody would take it some time and sure as heck they did.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. Judge sparks outrage for no jail time in rape sentence
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP arrest protester in tree at Trans Mountain terminal

Just Posted

Bowen Byram named WHL Player of the Month

The Cranbrook native was named Player of the Month for April, his second time this season

Council finalizes proposed indoor facility location at Balment Park

City to offer space between BMX track and curling centre as affected parties work out compromises

Cyclist pedalling from coast to coast raising money for Parkinson’s disease

Walter Reich is cycling across Canada to fundraise, boost awareness for Parkinson’s disease

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery Mount Baker Student Exhibition “Touch” Art That Makes… Continue reading

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Most Read