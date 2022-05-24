Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Vancouver Tuesday (May 24) to announce the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in the city. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were in Vancouver Tuesday (May 24) to announce the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in the city. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

$30M pledged for Vancouver to host winter hybrid Invictus Games in 2025

Province, federal government each contributing $15 million to event

British Columbia and Ottawa are each committing $15 million in support of the 2025 Invictus Games to be held in Vancouver and Whistler.

The Games involves 550 athletes from 22 nations and Canada won the bid to host the 2025 event in B.C. back in April.

“As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, said at the time.

“The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities.”

The Vancouver-Whistler event will also incorporate winter adaptive sports for the firs time, including: Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling.

More to come.

