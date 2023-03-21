Encore Brewing Co. reports $30,000 in stolen tools and equipment that was taken early Tuesday (March 21) morning. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

$30K in tools, equipment stolen from Encore Brewing Co.

Approximately $30,000 in tools and equipment was stolen from Encore Brewing Co. job site early Tuesday (March 21) morning, according to a social media post from the company.

The project is a former bowling alley that is being renovated into an entertainment centre with a micro-brewery and restaurant with a mid-April opening.

“What they stole from the business can be replaced – it is expensive, and will cause delays, but what they stole from the trades folks messes with their ability to earn a living,” reads the post.

Stolen items and equipment, including the people affected, include:

• Kolby: $3500 (Milwaukee and Klein)

• Ian: $6600 (Dewalt)

• Addison: $2700 (Dewalt, Rigid, Jet Band Saw)

• Fred: $6000 (Dewalt)

• Lonny: $3300 (Dewalt)

• Encore (Fred, Niki, Nesta, and Jesse): $7900 (New bowling system computer, milkshake blender, bar stool (damaged), adjustable height desk, etc.).

Encore is asking folks to keep an eye out for the items and equipment popping up for sale in the community and on places like Facebook Marketplace or Kijiji.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious, or has any information about the theft, is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or call CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

