3 from B.C. charged in western Canada crime network bust

Nearly $3 million worth of drugs, weapons and vehicles were seized across four provinces

Winnipeg police seized almost $3 million worth of drugs, cash and dozens of vehicles following a major 10-month investigation that spanned across the country.

The probe, known as Project Riverbank, targeted a sophisticated criminal drug network that police allege supplied a variety of illicit drugs through a supply chain across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Police said in a news release Thursday that 10 men and women have been charged, including three from B.C., facing a total of 156 offences related to conspiracy and trafficking a controlled substance, firearms and proceeds of crime.

(Winnipeg Police photo)

Surrey residents Allan Ronald Rodney, 70, and Shontal Vaupotic, 32, as well as Vancouver resident Mohammad Shakil Khan, 39, have each been charged.

The execution of the 16 search warrants required more than 300 police members working collectively across Western Canada, police said.

A total of eight vehicles, a boat and two trailers were seized through warrants at three properties in B.C., including a McLaren, Porsche and Sting Ray Boat, totalling $966,000. Roughly $250,000 in cash was also seized.

