Police in Burnaby were dispatched to more than 25 sudden deaths Monday, June 28. (Black Press Media files)

25 people die in 24 hours in Burnaby; believed to be due to heat wave

911 operators saw a 55% rise in calls this weekend

Check in on your loved ones and neighbours, Mounties urge after being dispatched to more than 25 sudden deaths in Burnaby on Monday (June 28).

“Heat is believed to be a contributing factor in the majority of the deaths,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. In the past few days, temperatures have ranged from 33 to 42 degrees celsius across Metro Vancouver.

“We are seeing this weather can be deadly for vulnerable members of our community, especially the elderly and those with underlying health issues,” Kalanj said.

Paramedics, 911 operators stretched

A spike in 911 calls during the heat wave also constrained paramedics.

B.C. 911 operators received close to 8,000 calls June 26 (Saturday) and more than 7,300 calls on June 27 (Sunday) – totalling more than 55 per cent above June’s daily average.

According to the union that represents more than 500 operators, call takers and dispatchers, there was a 47-minute hold time for police emergency lines Tuesday morning.

Five-minute waits were also recorded for callers hoping to be connected with 911 operators.

“There simply aren’t enough of us to get to these calls as quickly as we need to,” said CUPE 8911 president Donald Grant.

