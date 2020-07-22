The employment insurance section of the Government of Canada website is shown on a laptop in Toronto on April 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

One in five Canadians is worried about surviving without the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), an online poll from Maru/Blue suggests.

The pollsters conducted an online poll of 1,420 randomly selected Canadian adults in mid-July to find out what worries respondents had about CERB and the federal deficit due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: High unemployment, $343B deficit projected in Liberals’ fiscal snapshot

The poll found that 21 per cent of people said that if they stopped receiving CERB, or any similar benefit, “they literally could lose the roof over their head.” British Columbians were most likely to be worried about CERB being gone at 27 per cent, with Ontario at 22 per cent, Alberta and Atlantic Canada at 19 per cent, and Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec at 18 per cent.

The poll found that 59 per cent of people were more worried about surviving through the pandemic than the size of the federal deficit, which is projected to reach $343 billion. The $2,000-per-month emergency benefit is currently scheduled to end at the end of August, with the wage subsidy program set to run through the end of 2020, in hopes that Canadians will move from CERB to the wage subsidy.

READ MORE: CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening

READ MORE: Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening

As of the the end of June, CERB was budgeted at $80 billion and has so far paid out $53.5 billion in benefits.

Just under half of Canadians – 48 per cent – believe CERB should be stopped regardless of the impact. That belief was most likely to hold sway in Quebec at 57 per cent, followed by Alberta at 52 per cent, with B.C. at 51 per cent. The poll found that 70 per cent of Canadians feel like CERB, and other federal spending, was the correct way to respond to the pandemic, regardless of the costs.

However, 74 per cent said they were “deeply worried” about the federal deficit and how it will affect their taxes, while 76 per cent said they were worried about future federal debt affecting young people.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge
Next story
B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service responding to 1.5 hectare wildfire at Premier Lake

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

The Zombies, and the lasting legacy of “Odessey and Oracle”

An interview with Colin Blunstone, lead singer of the legendary rock band

Fernie SAR mobilized in search of missing people

The group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Letter to the editor: Weighing the pros and cons of Teck expansion in Elk Valley

Tracy Flynn – Fairmont Hot Springs Teck’s proposed coal mine expansion in… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

July 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

What Makes for a Day Well Lived?

Yme Woensdregt About three years ago, I discovered American poet Mary Oliver,… Continue reading

It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who… Continue reading

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read