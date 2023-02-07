A photo of the Asanko Gold Mine’s tailings storage facility in Ghana, West Africa where two workers died Feb. 5, 2023. (Galiano Gold Inc. 2021 sustainability report/Screenshot)

2 workers die at Ghana gold mining site run by Vancouver-based company

Last death at West Africa mine was recorded in 2015

Two workers were killed at a gold mine run by a Vancouver-based company in Ghana, West Africa on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Galiano Gold Inc. had few details to share in a Monday news release, other than to say the two workers were fatally injured during an incident near the Asanko Gold Mine’s tailings storage facility. Emergency services responded but the workers were declared dead on scene.

Galiano Gold says it’s notified authorities and an investigation is underway.

The last time the company reported a death at their Ghana mine was in June 2015, when one person died.

It said Monday it remains committed to its zero harm policy, despite the three deaths in the last decade.

Asanko Gold Mine is jointly owned by Galiano Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Ltd.

Approximately 2,600 people are employed there, 99 per cent of which are Ghanaian, according to Galiano Gold.

