First responders lines up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (submitted photo)

First responders lines up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (submitted photo)

2 months later, final officer hurt in B.C. bank shootout released from hospital

Saanich police member was seriously injured in the June 28 shootout, will now recover at home

Seventy-one days after being hospitalized in the shootout outside the Shelbourne Street Bank of Montreal, a Saanich officer is going home.

They’re the last officer from Greater Victoria to be released from hospital after the June 28 incident that left two suspects dead and the six local officers shot and injured .

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team member was seriously injured during the shootout and will now recover at home. Police, firefighters, paramedics, health care workers and the officer’s family and friends gathered outside Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday morning to send him off.

“This hero took a few steps on his own – pure drive and resilience,” Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie said in a Wednesday tweet.

Three Saanich police officers and another three from the Victoria Police Department were shot during the exchange with the suspects, two brothers from Duncan.

READ: Saanich neighbourhood block party helps residents heal after bank shootout

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
B.C. community under evacuation alert as blaze near Manning Park intensifies
Next story
B.C. tourism mecca finally poised to stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean

Just Posted

A number of local community leaders and volunteers were recognized by Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison as part of the Platinum Jubilee making the 70th anniversary since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth 2. Trevor Crawley photo.
Community leaders, volunteers recognized as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

This was the last of the permanent cement bridges to be installed on the Gray Creek Pass, replacing the last of the wooden bridges built in 1989 - 90. The new Baribeau Creek Bridge will be similar. Photo courtesy Tom Lymberry
Gray Creek Pass FSR is closed as of Sept. 15 for bridge repair

Cranbrook RCMP has over 30 bikes that they are hoping to reunite with the rightful owners. If you recognize your bike in these photos, give the local detachment a call at 250-489-3471. (Cranbrook RCMP file)
Cranbrook RCMP looks to reunite bikes with owners

Martin Luther King Jr. with “The Gandhi Reader.”
The Gandhi Reader: MLK’s literary inspiration