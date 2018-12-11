2 facing animal cruelty charges after emaciated dog found in B.C.

Amy Hui-Yu Lin and Glenn Mislang have been charged with causing an animal to continue to be in distress

Two Vancouverites are facing animal-cruelty charges in relation to their alleged role in the suffering of a two-year-old boxer named Cedric, who was found severely emaciated earlier this year.

Amy Hui-Yu Lin and Glenn Mislang have been charged with causing an animal to continue to be in distress, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the BC SPCA announced in a news release Tuesday.

Cedric, formerly known as Tank, was found “grossly underweight, with a body condition score of only one out of nine” when he was rescued from a Vancouver property in February, the animal welfare organization said at the time.

The emaciated boxer was suffering from pressure sores and injuries due to a foreign object lodged in his intestines.

Following surgeries to repair the damage, which cost an estimated $9,000, the boxer was on the road to recovering in what veterinarians called a miracle.

Cedric is now been adopted by a new family.

Both Lin and Mislang are expected to appear before a provincial court judge in Vancouver on Jan. 28.

