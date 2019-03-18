2 dead grey whales wash ashore in San Francisco Bay

The centre says the number of grey whales entering the San Francisco Bay this year has been ‘abnormally high’

In this photo taken Tuesday, March 10, 2019, provided by The Marine Mammal Center, experts from the center and its partners at the California Academy of Sciences attempt to pull a gray whale carcass from the edge of the surf at Angel Island State Park, Calif. Marine experts say two dead gray whales were found in the San Francisco Bay this week and that one of them died from severe malnutrition. The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said Thursday scientists were unable to determine a cause of death for the other whale. (Cara Field/The Marine Mammal Center via AP)

Marine experts say two dead grey whales were found in the San Francisco Bay this week and that one of them died from severe malnutrition.

The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito said Thursday scientists were unable to determine a cause of death for the other whale.

A team conducted necropsies on the 1-year-old, 23-foot (7-meter)-long female whales Tuesday at Angel Island State Park.

The centre says the number of grey whales entering the San Francisco Bay this year has been “abnormally high.” It says the animals are also staying much longer.

Thank you @GoldenGateFerry for slowing down & carefully maneuvering around gray whales in SF Bay this a.m. A reminder to please keep a safe distance if on the water & call us at 415-289-7325 to report any whale sightings. 📸 Credit Bill Keener // Golden Gate Cetacean Research pic.twitter.com/6Dx8Wjm7VB — The Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) March 15, 2019

Grey whales are making their annual northward migration from Mexico to Alaska.

Padraig Duignan, the centre’s chief research pathologist, says it’s likely the malnourished whale didn’t have enough reserves built up to survive her journey north.

