Playa Del Carmen beach seen in this 2011 photo. (Elelicht/Wikimedia Commons)

Playa Del Carmen beach seen in this 2011 photo. (Elelicht/Wikimedia Commons)

2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort

There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns

Two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state, also home to resorts like Cancun and Tulum, said the man and the woman were found dead Monday at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort, and a third person was reported injured.

There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns. “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of two Canadian citizens in Mexico,” the ministry said in a statement.

But prosecutors confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list for fraud charges.

Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence involving foreigners, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.

In March, police in Playa del Carmen found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development. The fact the bodies were left together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing.

There have been a series of brazen acts of violence elsewhere along Mexico’s resort-studded Mayan Riviera coast, the crown jewel of the country’s tourism industry.

In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos, just north of Playa del Carmen, left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said some 15 gunmen were from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.

In late October, farther south in the laid-back destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

– The Associated Press

Previous story
Single-use plastic ban a ‘monumental’ step in protecting Canada’s oceans: advocate
Next story
Abbotsford man so far awarded $1.3M for 2008 crash that paralyzed him at age 9

Just Posted

Cranbrook Suburu gold medal winners. Nicole Koran photos
Cranbrook Subura team takes Kimberley Minor Ball tournament title

Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassador candidates on the City of Cranbrook float for the Sam Steele Days parade, Saturday, June 18. Barry Coulter photo
Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassadors Crowned

Back row: Hailey Pearson, Gillian Olson, and Fiona McBride (all Castlegar Pathfinders). Front row: Serafina Veldman, Hannah Watalla, Jessica Romanick, Tesa Reutgen (all Cranbrook Pathfinders), Julie Higgins (Castlegar), Coralyn Mann and Murrin Gingras (of Sweet Pine Pathfinders in Nelson), and Brooklyn Webster (Fernie Pathfinders). Photo courtesy de Anna Romanick
Canada Cord awarded to Kootenay Pathfinders

A learner driver received a driving prohibition after he allegedly had a collision that resulted in power being lost to half of Creston last Thursday.
Impaired driver collision cuts power to Creston