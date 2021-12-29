An excavator moves railcar wheels at the site of a CP train derailment near Craven, Sask. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

An excavator moves railcar wheels at the site of a CP train derailment near Craven, Sask. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

2 Canadian Pacific train derailments being cleaned up in Alberta and Saskatchewan

RCMP said no injuries have been reported

Emergency responders are clearing the scenes of two Canadian Pacific Railway train derailments in Western Canada.

CP said in a statement that a freight train carrying potash went off the tracks Tuesday evening near Craven, Sask., northwest of Regina.

The company said there were no injuries or public safety concerns. CP crews and resources were immediately dispatched to clean the site and continued to do so Wednesday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a significant amount of potash was released, but no dangerous goods were spilled.

RCMP said another CP train derailed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Barons, Alta., north of Lethbridge.

“The train which was northbound is reported to have had an engine derail and a few empty fuel cars have tipped over,” police said in a statement. “The derailed engine, as a result of the angle it is at currently is resting at, is causing diesel fuel to leak from the fuel entry point.”

RCMP said no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews, CP Rail and hazardous materials response teams from Calgary are on scene. Traffic in the area is being rerouted.

The causes of both derailments are still under investigation.

The Canadian Press

CP Rail

Previous story
Fire on board Canadian warship could have been avoided: Navy commander
Next story
Prominent Kelowna anti-lockdown protester faces assault charges

Just Posted

Clockwise from to left: A memorial for children in unmarked graves at the former residential school in Kamloops is pictured at St. Eugene Resort, June 7, 2021 (Barry Coulter photo). The Rotary Park Tourist Autocamp circa 1923. In 1925 it was moved to what’s now Baker Park. The campground was decommissioned in 2021 (photo courtesy Jim Cameron). The beaver dam at Idlewild Park (Barry Coulter photo). The interior of the Armond Theatre, under renovation (Barry Coulter photo). The Cranbrook Bucks, and friends, Western Financial Place, December, 2021 (Brian Clarkson photo)
Five top news stories for Cranbrook in 2021

Volunteers are pictured at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, where they were picking up gifts for the 50+ Angel Tree Program. Amy Oakley (far left) and Shauna Beaulac (far right) are the organizers of the Angel Tree program. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Angel Tree program gets gifts to 161 Cranbrook residents

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Cranbrook RCMP investigating after staff has gun pointed at them at local hotel

Hands with protective glove, examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tube the result is + positive.
Interior Health updates guidelines for COVID-19 testing