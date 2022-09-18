Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range Thursday morning after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range Thursday morning after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

2 burned bodies found near Penticton shooting range deemed suspicious deaths

Remains discovered after fire broke out Sept. 15

Two individuals have been found dead near Penticton after fire crews arrived at the scene of a reported blaze near a local shooting range on Thursday (Sept. 15).

The Summerland Fire Department notified police about the discovery of human remains, shortly after responding to an incident at the paved road next to the Penticton Shooting Sports Range.

Investigators have determined that the deaths are suspicious.

“This investigation is in its infancy, as major crime investigators and forensic specialists deploy to the area to assist in gathering and analyzing evidence,” said Chris Manseau from the BC RCMP. “Investigators are currently making attempts at identifying the deceased individuals. No further details regarding their identity will be divulged, pending their identification and identifying their next of kin.”

A heavy police presence was spotted at the scene on Thursday, with RCMP blocking off access to the shooting range off Highway 97.

The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit has since been deployed to the area and has taken over the investigation.

A vehicle was later reported to be on fire in Oliver. Investigators are working to determine whether this incident is related to the one near Penticton.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to call 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: Police shut down road to Penticton shooting range

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPenticton

Previous story
Yellowknife musician wants to ‘change that Indigenous narrative in Canada’
Next story
Restoring the culinary and cultural bounty of ancient Indigenous sea gardens in B.C.

Just Posted

Wildsight is hosting an apple pressing event in Cranbrook on Sunday, September 18. Join them from 11 am - 2:30 pm and don’t forget to bring a reusable container so you can take some of the nectar home with you. ⁠The event takes place at the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden. (Pixabay file)
Time to clean up your fruit trees

Cranbrook city hall. Townsman file photo.
Election 2022: A guide to candidates running for mayor, city council in Cranbrook

1915
It happened this week in 1915

woensdregt
Woensdregt: On reading and believing the Bible