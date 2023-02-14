A photo provided by Avalanche Canada shows the area near Tatla Lake, B.C. where two skiers were killed in an avalanche Feb. 11. (Avalanche Canada)

A photo provided by Avalanche Canada shows the area near Tatla Lake, B.C. where two skiers were killed in an avalanche Feb. 11. (Avalanche Canada)

2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in B.C.’s Cariboo

Both were fully buried near Tatla Lake on Saturday, says Avalanche Canada

Two skiers were buried and killed by an avalanche south of Tatla Lake in central B.C. on Saturday (Feb. 11).

Avalanche Canada says the pair had snowmobiled into the Potato Mountain Range, about 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake before putting on their skis. They were on the mountain’s east-facing slope when a slab of snow broke off and buried them.

The man and woman were reported missing to RCMP on Monday after they didn’t return from their trip on Sunday as planned. RCMP, a search and rescue team and an avalanche safety officer searched the area and found the pair’s bodies.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating their deaths.

Avalanche Canada says the slope was highly wind-affected with areas of deeply wind-drifted snow and thin and rocky snow cover. The slab that broke off was estimated to be between 40 and 130 centimetres, depending on the area.

The two latest deaths bring the total number of avalanche fatalities in B.C. in 2023 to seven. Two Nelson police officers were killed near Kaslo in early January, followed by a snowmobiler near Valemount and two American brothers near Revelstoke.

READ ALSO: American businessmen, brothers identified as 2 victims of Mt. McCrae Avalanche

READ ALSO: 1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

READ ALSO: Second Nelson police officer dies after being caught in avalanche

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheDeathskiing

Previous story
Man attacked with chainsaw reluctant to identify assailant to RCMP
Next story
Ex-doctor from B.C.’s Interior to be sentenced in June for sex crimes involving child

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Blake Cotton (#22) battles to keep the puck away from Trail’s Ethan Willoughby (#5) and Mathieu Cobetto-Roy (#8) in the Buck’s 4-3 win over the Smoke Eaters on Saturday night. (Martin Ross photo)
Bucks continue to own Smokies, with back-to-back wins

Firefighters responded to a fuel spill on Saturday (Feb. 11) morning, as environment officials estimated approximately 12,000 litres were spilled while being loaded into an above ground tank. Photo courtesy RDEK.
Firefighters, environmental contractors respond to fuel spill in Jaffray

1916
It happened this week in 1916