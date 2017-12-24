$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

A ticket purchased in the Nelson and Creston area is a lucky winner

Some lucky British Columbian purchased a winning 6/49 ticket in the Nelson-Creston area.

A ticket drawn last night won the $1 million guaranteed prize, according to the BC Lottory Corporation website.

The winning ticket included the numbers: 17831364-02.

A Lotto Max ticket also won $1 million, purchased in Vernon

Drawn on Dec. 22, the winning numbers on that ticket was 03 30 31 37 42 43 49.