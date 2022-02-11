(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

(Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)

17 more British Columbians die from COVID, hospitalizations continue to decline

846 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 136 are in ICU

In the past 24 hours, 17 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

Nine of the deaths occurred in Fraser Health, two occurred in Vancouver Coastal. Both Interior and Island Health recorded three new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,747 people in B.C. have been killed by COVID-19.

The province released fresh data on Friday (Feb. 11) indicating 846 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 136 are in ICU — not all people in hospital with COVID are there because of complications with the virus.

Hospitalizations have dropped to the lowest level recorded in the last three weeks.

Across B.C., 1,245 new infections were reported, though B.C.’s testing capacity remains limited and real numbers are likely higher. Fraser Health saw 350 infections with 335 in Interior Health, 227 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 190 in Island Health and 143 in Northern Health.

There have been two new healthcare facility outbreaks at Wexford Creek – assisted living and Sidney Care Home (Island Health).

The outbreaks at Nanaimo Seniors Village, Cowichan District Hospital, The Gardens at Qualicum Beach, Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence, Echo Village (Island Health), Monashee Mews (Interior Health), The Residence at Clayton Heights, Royal City Manor, and Mountain View Manor (Fraser Health) have been declared over.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce an update on several COVID-19 health orders on Tuesday (Feb. 15). She has previously signalled B.C. is looking to relax restrictions by Family Day weekend.

READ MORE: B.C. health ministry drops daily reporting of active COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: B.C. to reveal updated COVID pandemic response next week

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day
Next story
Gondola proposed in the Okanagan overlooking Kalamalka Lake

Just Posted

Grand Forks RCMP say they're investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving in the city over the May long weekend. (Stock photo)
UPDATED: Cranbrook RCMP investigating shooting incident

Latest COVID-19 case counts between Jan. 30 - Feb. 5. BC CDC data.
COVID-19 cases dip slightly in Cranbrook, rise in Fernie as BC CDC releases latest data

Clockwise from top left: The Wardens; Tim Ross; Dave McCann and Ethan "Shorty" Askey; The Confluentials; John Wort Hannam; Heather Gemmell; RedGirl; Maddisun.
Winter Ale concert series will light up winter and spring

Pictured is the greenhouse at Apple Quill Farm in Cranbrook. Apple Quill is a local food producer, growing a variety of fruits, vegetables and flowers. They also raise hens for eggs, and chickens and ducks for meat. The farm is an example of the type of producer that will be featured on the Kimberley-Cranbrook Food Asset map. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Kimberley-Cranbrook Food Hub to launch online food asset map