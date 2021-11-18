The southbound view from Drive BC’s Bamberton camera at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. (Drive BC Traffic Camera)

The southbound view from Drive BC’s Bamberton camera at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. (Drive BC Traffic Camera)

15 gas tankers get escort over Malahat to Greater Victoria as gas shortage concerns boil over

15 gas tankers traveling from Mill Bay to Greater Victoria at 9 a.m. Nov. 18

Fresh gas supply is on its way to Greater Victoria Thursday morning after panic-buying caused long lineups and shortages Wednesday.

Langford director of engineering Michelle Mahovlich told Black Press Media 15 gas tankers are set to be escorted down the Malahat from Mill Bay at 9 a.m. No other traffic will be allowed through the area while they move through.

Once past the partial Malahat closure, Mahovlich said the tankers will complete their deliveries, although she doesn’t know which gas stations they are bound for.

Gas tankers typically hold approximately 30,000 to 40,000 litres of fuel, so 15 trucks should be able to fill 9,000 to 12,000 average-sized vehicle gas tanks.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria as stations deal with supply chain issues

Drivers began filling up on gas early Wednesday morning across the region, triggering hours-long lineups and panic-buying into Thursday. Resulting congestion blocked intersections, bike lanes and bus routes, according to several police departments.

The Saanich Police Department urged people to delay refueling Thursday morning, noting the new supply on its way.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriamalahat

Previous story
COVID cases continue downward trend in East Kootenay
Next story
Fire breaks out on Canadian warship off coast of Norway while leading NATO force

Just Posted

The latest COVID numbers from the BCCDC.
COVID cases continue downward trend in East Kootenay

The Bucks were to play the Chilliwack Chiefs at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Trail Smoke Eaters will now be coming to town on Saturday.
Cranbrook Bucks will play Trail instead of Chilliwack Saturday

A Christmas Carol 2021 stars Abby Lalach as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly curmudgeon who posits that the poor who die of starvation leave no more a mark than to “decrease the surplus population.”
Mount Baker Drama Students return to Key City Theatre stage with ‘A Christmas Carol’

Graeme Douglas (right) is pictured with Isaac Birdstone at St Eugene Resort in June of 2020, celebrating 20 years of golf. Douglas, Greens Superintendent of St. Eugene Mission Golf Resort, has been named by the British Columbia Golf Superintendents Association (BCGSA) as the recipient of the 2021 “Syngenta BCGSA Superintendent of the Year.” Birdstone works for the resort as an historian. Corey Bullock photo
St. Eugene’s Douglas named Golf Superintendent of the Year