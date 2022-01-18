$134 million in new funding announced for B.C. clean energy projects

The funding is available through the CleanBC Communities Fund starting Jan. 26

Solar panels can be seen on the school grounds on Lasqueti Island, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Federal Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson joined B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman to announce $134 million in new funding for the third intake of the CleanBC Communities Fund.

Of the newly announced funding, $73 million is coming from the federal government. Over $240 million has been invested in the fund by both levels of government since it began in 2019.

The new money will support projects from First Nations and municipal governments as well as organizations working in partnership with Indigenous or local governments. Applications for the fund open Wednesday (Jan. 26).

Eligible projects include public infrastructure projects like clean-energy transportation, renewable energy initiatives, retrofitting existing buildings, as well as increasing capacity and supply of clean energy.

“These types of projects help us to reduce emissions and enhance resilience while creating jobs,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson pointed to the success of the program in funding community projects like the implementation of biomass heating systems in Sicamous that use wood waste to generate energy.

He also noted the funding for a new Passive House certified Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Centre in Castlegar that utilizes shading, sun and ventilation techniques instead of a traditional heating system. The space will be used as a hub for both tourism and community events.

The first round of funding supported 16 community projects across B.C. from an initial investment of $54 million, while $47 million was committed for the second round and funding decisions are expected soon.

Climate change