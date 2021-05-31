A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

113 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Thirteen people currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) recorded 113 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, health officials announced on Monday (May 31).

Since the pandemic began, health officials have noted 12,402 cases of the virus, with 442 of those currently active. The regional death toll remains at 150.

Thirteen individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight in intensive care. Throughout IH, there have been 684 hospitalizations.

IH’s only outbreak at Kelowna’s Spring Valley long-term care continues with 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff or other, with 10 deaths.

Throughout the province, the overall infection rate continues to decline as the vaccination program continues to reach more people.

B.C. health officials reported 258 new cases on Saturday, 238 on Sunday and 212 on Monday, even as local travel and indoor dining opens up for the second week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry people still need to be cautious, as the incubation period for people exposed during the May long weekend will begin showing up as new cases around this time.

There were also 11 deaths due to the virus since last Friday.

Community clinics offering second doses will continue to open up this week as well, according to Henry. An update for those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose will be announced this week on Thursday (June 3).

To register to book your vaccine appointment, visit the province’s website.

READ MORE: Second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming soon: Interior Health

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

