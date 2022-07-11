11 East Kootenay venues featured in Columbia Basin Culture Tour

There are 84 stops in the entire tour, spanning the Columbia Basin region

The Cranbrook Community Theatre Society is one of 11 East Kootenay organizations featured in this year’s Columbia Basin Culture Tour, taking place the first weekend of August. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

The 14th annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour is set for the weekend of August 7 and 8, with 11 different artist venues to be featured in the East Kootenay region.

The tours are self-directed and free of charge, with visitors getting a behind-the-scenes look at artist studios, museums, art galleries, exhibitions, artwork displays, creative process demonstrations and performances.

In the East Kootenay or Southeast Basin, the following artist venues will be part of the tour: Katherine Russell Glass Art, Fernie Forge Eye of the Needle Studio, Cranbrook Community Theatre Society, River Bend Lane art walk, Sam Millard, Shannon Fraser, Mountain Grass Gallery & Bistro, ‘The Laundromat’ Art Gallery Kimberley, Kimberley Friends Gallery, Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 and Dragon’s Rest Working Studios – Gallery and Dragon Iron Forge.

Folks can expect to see a bevy of work including a tie-dye and batik studio, an art walk through Kimberley’s log home neighbourhood, an array of artists at local galleries, jewelry, metal work, wood and Japanese brushwork and more.

Those interested in travelling a little further can explore a total of 84 artist venues across the Columbia Basin region. The tour is broken up into four regional categories: the southwest basin, northwest basin, northeast basin and the southeast basin. A full list of all the different venues and artist profiles can be found online at cbculturetour.com.

There is a map of all 84 venues and those participating can visit them in any order – there is no predetermined route. Culture Tour directories can be picked up at any local tourist information centre or by contacting the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance office at 250-505-5505 and they will send one to you by mail.

The tour takes place on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for anyone to attend.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter