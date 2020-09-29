105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

B.C. reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and one death over the past 24 hours in a joint statement released by health officials Tuesday (Sept. 29).

In the statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said there are currently 1,268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,013 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has reached 234. The most recent death was of a person in Fraser Health.

There are 69 people in hospital with the virus, 20 of whom are in ICU.

Officials said there is a new outbreak at Haro Park Centre long-term care facility in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 14 health-care facilities with outbreaks at this time.

In their statement, health officials reminded British Columbians again that this fall will not look like that of years’ past.

“We have had to change our special celebrations and gatherings to keep the people we care about safe,” officials said. “This same approach is how we need to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Rather than travelling to see friends or hosting a large family dinner, make it small this year and plan to connect virtually instead.”

The province also extended its state of emergency Tuesday, allowing the province to continue using its expanded powers under the Emergency Program Act. B.C. has been in a state of emergency since March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

