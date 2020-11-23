A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

104 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

IH is reporting the new numbers since Friday, Nov. 20

Since Friday, Interior Health is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases to 1,307 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 272 cases active and in isolation in the health region. Three people are in hospital, however, none are in ICU.

The outbreak at the construction site at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower in Kamloops has grown to 13 cases. The additional cases are not new but identified through ongoing contact tracing.

Interior Health (IH) is not announcing any new numbers or outbreaks at long term care homes.

According to the health authority, one additional case has been identified in the Salmo community cluster of cases within the area extending south from Nelson. This brings the number of cases from 23 to 24, with the most recent case contact identified from earlier cases.

There remains no evidence of widespread transmission and overall cases in the region remain stable from last week, which shows public health measures and the fact residents are taking precautions is limiting further spread, stated IH.

Across the province another 1,933 COVID-19 cases were recorded over the weekend.

By day, that breaks down to 713 cases from Friday to Saturday, 626 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 594 cases from Sunday to Monday. There have been 17 deaths, which brings the total pandemic death toll in B.C. to 348. More than half of the weekend’s cases were in Fraser Health.

READ MORE: Orchard Park Mall employee allegedly threatened by anti-mask protester

READ MORE: Woman arrested at Kelowna Value Village after refusing to wear mask, leave

Coronavirus

