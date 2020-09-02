A medical assistant prepares to take a swab from a patient at a drive-through and walk-up coronavirus testing site in Seattle, Saturday, April 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

B.C.’s public health officials reported another 104 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total of active cases to 1,127 province-wide.

New cases continue to appear mostly in the Lower Mainland, with 52 of the cases reported Sept. 2 in the Vancouver Coastal health region and 40 in Fraser Health. There were three new cases in Island Health, five in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.

As an outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital was declared over, medical staff were dealing with a new outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

The number of cases has been close to 100 a day over the past week. On Sept. 1, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control got results from 2,527 COVID-19 tests, with a lower total of 58 positive results for that day. Testing in B.C. has ranged as high as 5,000 tests a day in B.C. as additional test capacity and contact tracing have been added around the province.

RELATED: Health Canada accepting applications for home virus tests

RELATED: Inside the ICU: a B.C. woman battles coronavirus illness

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks rookie camp underway at Memorial Arena

Players on invite in town showcasing their skills to coaching staff looking to round out roster

Evacuation Order partially rescinded for five properties near Doctor Creek fire

The RDEK is urging residents and visitors using the area to remain diligent and aware

Two buildings destroyed by fire in Cranbrook

Two buildings on Cranbrook Street North were totally destroyed by fire Tuesday… Continue reading

BC Wildfire Service reduces size of area restriction for Doctor Creek fire

The fire is now estimated to be over 6,000 hectares in size

Chernove nominated to preliminary list for cycling team at Paralympics

Local para-athlete nominated to compete in cycling events at Paralympics in Tokyo next year

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Most Read