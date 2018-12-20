Trees downed along Highway 99. (@ewpeterson/Twitter)

100,000 without power due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Roughly 100,000 BC Hydro customers were without power on Thursday afternoon as a storm batters the province’s south coast.

BC Hydro reported 67,000 power outages in the Lower Mainland, followed by 42,000 in the southern region of Vancouver Island, and 28,000 in northern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a number of weather warnings in those region earlier that day, calling for strong wind gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour.

The agency warned high winds could damage roof shingles and windows, as well as toss around loose objects and broken tree branches.

BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings. The Tseshaht First Nation just outside Port Alberni on Vancouver Island has activated its Emergency Operations Centre because the high river levels are causing evacuations.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Okanagan and into the Interior.

Upwards of 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on several major driving routes, including Highway 3 near Silmikameen, Highway 97 in the Cariboo, and Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

WATCH: Strong winds knock out power in the Cowichan Valley

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products
Next story
Results coming today on B.C. voting system referendum

Just Posted

Adam Cracknell makes Team Canada for Spengler Cup

Kootenay ICE alum Adam Cracknell is one of 25 players to play for Team Canada in Davos.

SD5 concerned for health of students following spike in teen vaping

Last week, the Kimberley Bulletin reported that School District 6 is concerned… Continue reading

Team pitches in for backpack miracle

Barry Coulter With the help of a Cranbrook PeeWee hockey team, and… Continue reading

Four in custody following home invasion

Stolen items seized after search warrants executed in three residences

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of December 16-22: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

PHOTOS: Meet the winners of the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

Angeline Haslett has been crowned the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest in partnership with Black Press Media

Results coming today on B.C. voting system referendum

Premier John Horgan says turnout is enough to decide on proportional representation

100,000 without power due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

New B.C. highway webcams added in time for holiday travel

Fort St. James, Houston, Cranbrook, Victoria views added to DriveBC network

Bah humbug: Canadians’ donations to charity down 30% since 2006

B.C. placed 54th overall in a ranking of charitable generosity of North American regions

Adding more women’s and unisex bathrooms could help stores’ bottom line: UBC

The time customers spend waiting for the washroom is time they could have spent shopping

B.C. YouTube sensation removes breast implants after years of illness

Former Shuswap resident Karissa Pukas wants women to be informed about breast implants.

Rare Russian bird sighting sees birdwatchers flock to the B.C. Shuswap

The fieldfare, a member of the thrush family, might have made its way to B.C. from Russia

Most Read