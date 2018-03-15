Regrowth on the Gustafsen Wildfire seen in August 2017. File photo.

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

There’s some extra recovery support coming for communities affected by the 2017 wildfires.

CN, partnered with Tree Canada, is pledging $100,000 to kickstart #OperationReLeaf. Tree Canada is asking for support to help restore as many community green spaces as possible.

B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“We appreciate CN and Tree Canada providing funding and expertise to assist with B.C.’s wildfire recovery efforts. This is an excellent example of how national charities and private businesses can work together to make a difference. Supporting communities affected by last year’s wildfires continues to be one of our government’s top priorities.”

Tree Canada’s campaign after the Fort McMurray wildfires raised enough money to plant more than 70,000 trees.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Government of British Columbia and are thankful to our partner CN for showing strong environmental leadership in helping us restore greenspace in BC. Throughout this process, Tree Canada will be working to help BC communities get back on their feet,” said President of Tree Canada Michael Rosen.

Previous story
B.C. school closes after six year old First Nation boy dies in Port Alberni home
Next story
Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Just Posted

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

Broad swath of Cranbrook will be under boil water notice Wednesday, following water system replacement

Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Microbiology lab increases bacterial diagnostic capabilities, needs funding for redevelopment.

Kimberley gymnasts in competition

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club competitive team recently competed at the Key City… Continue reading

SPCA has identified owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

Help for the little brown bats

Spring bat reports can help monitor spread of deadly disease

1970: Burglarizing the FBI

Part II of Booknotes’ look at an act of dissidence

Hugs & Slugs: March 15

Slugs: To the people that park at the Superstore. It isn’t the… Continue reading

Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

BCHL Today: Kings try to ground Grizzlies and Galajda targets Hobey Baker Award

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on studies aimed at protecting whales

Money will be used to develop and test technologies to lower the risk of collisions

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

Most Read