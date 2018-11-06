1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Thousands of law enforcements officials and first responders packed Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 19 for the funeral of Const. John Davidson. (Darren McDonald photo)

Abbotsford Police officers and others are honouring fallen officer Const. John Davidson with online tributes today on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Davidson, 53, was killed Nov. 6, 2017 in the line of duty, when he was shot by a man who had opened fire in a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road.

Davidson was a 24-year police veteran who began his law enforcement career in the United Kingdom, working for the Northumbria Police from 1993 to 2005.

READ MORE: Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

READ MORE: ‘An officer and a gentleman’: Const. John Davidson is laid to rest

He was hired by the Abbotsford Police Department in March 2006, and worked in the patrol, youth squad and traffic sections.

Davidson’s memorial service on Nov. 19, 2017 was attended by thousands, who lined the streets for his funeral procession and then filled the 8,500-seat Abbotsford Centre.

Here are some of the online tributes:

One year ago today the @Abbotsfordpolice lost our brother, Cst John Davidson, who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our community. We shall never forget Cst Davidson’s energy, commitment and dedication to @City_Abbotsford. #WeRemember #HeroesInLife #FallenHero pic.twitter.com/gc0p2DwMUE — Mike Serr (@ChiefSerr) November 6, 2018

Remembering Cst. John Davidson today on the 1st anniversary of his death. Thankful for the support we receive from our families, the law enforcement community and the people we serve. My thoughts will be with Denise, Dina, Drew & Fay. John is our hero; he will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/3MFgmPAZHw — S/Sgt Rick Stewart (@RickStewartAPD) November 6, 2018

JD, not one emotion has changed in the last year, the heartache is still as if yesterday. Your absence will forever be a hard realization. I miss you. You will forever be my partner, my best friend, my hero!! #alwaysremember386 #wiselyifsincerely @AbbyPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/10nQ8q6Xcy — Cst R Williams (@CstRWilliamsAPD) November 6, 2018

A year ago today. Gone but never forgotten. Rest easy my friend. I miss you every day. #386 #JD #AbbyPD — Cst Pat Kelly APD (@CstKelly) November 6, 2018