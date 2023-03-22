RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

1 person in grave condition, 3 injured after crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Crash happened around 6:15p.m. on March 21

One person is in grave condition and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 Tuesday evening (March 21).

Police initially announced that one person had died in the incident, which happened around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators believe a Ford Escape SUV with two occupants was travelling westbound on the highway between Cardinal Creek and Goudie roads when it crossed the centre line and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup, also with two people inside.

All four people were rushed to Kelowna General Hospital.

The highway was closed overnight and was reopened around 5 a.m. on March 22.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash-cam video, to contact Const. James Ward with Kelowna BC Highway Patrol.

READ MORE: ‘Simply consulted’: Kelowna RCMP clarify investigation into assault on international student

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentBreaking Newsfatal collisionKelownamotor vehicle crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Distracted driving month shows gaps between law and police messaging, B.C. lawyer says
Next story
B.C.’s largest prison in Oliver is only at 20% capacity

Just Posted

The City of Cranbrook has released an Outdoor Patio how-to manual for business and restaurant owners interested in setting up an outdoor patio this spring and summer. Corey Bullock photo
City releases outdoor patio guide to help business owners navigate regulations

RDEK is calling for nominations for their Volunteer of the Year award in all six electoral districts. Phil McLachlan photo.
RDEK board adopts budget as tax implications vary across the region

Encore Brewing Co. reports $30,000 in stolen tools and equipment that was taken early Tuesday (March 21) morning. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Arrest made, majority of stolen items recovered in Encore Brewing theft

A cyclist stops for a break overlooking the hoodoos near St. Mary River (photo courtesy of Town of Cranbrook)
Cranbrook Tourism Master Plan, newly-completed, presents framework for economic growth