1 dead after motorcycle collides with lost load from semi on Hwy. 1 near Hope

64-year-old motorcyclist died as a result of crash between Yale and Boston Bar

One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with debris from a tractor-trailer unit outside of Hope on Monday.

The fatal crash happened on Highway 1 around 11:40 p.m. on July 11 south of the Sailor Bar Tunnel, between Yale and Boston Bar.

A semi-trailer travelling northbound lost a portion of its load while navigating a corner and a southbound motorcycle, carrying two riders from the Lower Mainland, collided with the debris.

The 64-year-old motorcycle driver died as a result.

“Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene and the passenger was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk stated in a press release on July 13.

Boston Bar and Hope RCMP, Yale Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service all responded to the crash. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, BC Coroner’s Service and investigators from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) also attended the scene.

Both vehicles have been seized for mechanical inspections. Highway 1 remained closed for several hours while police and partner agencies investigated.

“On behalf of the Hope and Boston Bar RCMP, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the deceased man’s family. This truly was a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin, detachment commander with Hope RCMP.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing. RCMP are asking anyone who travelled the Fraser Canyon on July 11 and has dashcam footage or information related to this crash to contact Const. Tessa Liu with the Boston Bar RCMP at 604-867-9333. File #2022-25153.

Breaking News