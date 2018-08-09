Emergency crews responded to a garage on fire Thursday evening at a home on Ponderosa Street. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

One man has died, while six adults and two children escaped an explosion in Abbotsford.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in a garage on Ponderosa Street, which was reported to be in flames around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews knocked down the fire soon after arrival, although smoke could still be seen coming from the scene.

The Abbotsford Police tweeted just before 7 p.m. that investigators were on scene.

“APD & AFRS extend condolences to family and friends,” the police department tweeted.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges
Next story
Spectacular meteor show expected

Just Posted

MLA Shypitka backs call for closure

MLAs Shypitka and Clovechok lobbying for backcountry closure due to wildfire risks

Melodie Hull seeking spot on City Council

An award-winning Cranbrook nurse and nursing instructor has announced her intentions to… Continue reading

Ice announce Training Camp Showcase

Kimberley Civic Centre to host annual veterans and prospects showcase event.

Evacuation alert issued for wildfire northeast of Radium Hot Springs

Nine properties affected by alert as 36-hectare blaze continues to burn.

Salmo-area homes put on fire evac alert

Active fire at Sheep Creek prompts alert

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

Cranbrook Cruise’In: August 8

Check out the Classic Cars of Cranbrook and Kimberley, every second Wednesday… Continue reading

It’s time to blame Canada. Again.

You know, for all the complaints about him, you can’t argue that… Continue reading

The Bible’s Most Famous Verse

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Without a doubt, the most famous verse in the… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 8-10

“No Harm Done” RE: Statement by Mr. Blackmore: “No harm was done… Continue reading

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Most Read