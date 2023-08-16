1 arrest made in missing Coquitlam woman case

RCMP is still looking for Stephanie Patterson who was last seen on Friday, Aug. 11

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was last seen leaving her Coquitlam residence on Friday, Aug. 11. (Coquitlam RCMP/Special to The News)

One person has been found, but the search is still on for missing Coquitlam woman Stephanie Patterson who was last seen leaving her residence and was believed to visited a Pitt Meadows shopping centre later on Friday, Aug. 11.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said that on Monday, Aug. 14, police were able to locate and arrest 57-year-old David Hall, who was also reported missing along with Patterson and whose vehicle was believed to have transported the two individuals away from Meadow Vale Shopping Centre.

Information on why Hall was arrested was not made clear, with Cpl. Hodgins saying that “details of the arrest will not be released to the public unless charges are laid.”

However, Patterson still remains missing and the RCMP is intensifying the search in hopes of bringing her home safely.

“We are providing updated surveillance photos from the day that she was reported missing in the hopes that it may help locate Stephanie as soon as possible,” said Cpl. Hodgins.

“The entire community is concerned for the well-being of Stephanie. It is extremely unusual for Stephanie to leave unannounced and not contact her friends and family.”

Coquitlam RCMP continue to search for missing person, 44-year-old Stephanie Patterson. Police have since located the 57-year-old man and vehicle that were also reported missing on Friday, August 11. Learn more at: https://t.co/y9HwU6Q1ON pic.twitter.com/Ykv5o2uAh0 — Coquitlam RCMP (@cqrcmp) August 15, 2023

Patterson is described as being an Indigenous female of Kwikwetlem First Nation who is 5’2” tall with a slim build, and has hazel eyes and medium-length brown hair. When she left her home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway, Patterson was wearing a purple shirt with blue flowers, blue jeans, and a brown backpack.

“Police continue to consider a variety of investigational avenues, including the possibility of foul play,” said Hodgins.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen or spoken to Stephanie Patterson since Friday, August 11, 2023 to contact our investigators.”

Anyone with information about Patterson’s whereabouts should contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and use the file number 2023-21526.