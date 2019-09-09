$1.7M bid awarded for Western Financial Place roof construction

Work is currently underway on roofs covering the aquatic centre, lobby, changerooms and patio

Roof construction at Western Financial Place was bid at $1.72 million, after a contract was awarded to New Dawn Development, according to a city report.

Work is currently underway on roof structures over the pool, patio, lobby and changerooms and is expected to be completed by October. The restaurant roof was replaced last year.

The project is $45,890 over the city’s initial budget of $1.67 million, according to a report that will be presented to council on Monday evening.

The city has been working with Kevin Wilkins, a consultant with Building Consulting Services, to identify the problems and solutions to the roofing issues at Western Financial Place.

“In further consultation with New Dawn and Kevin Wilkins, we attempted to reduce the costs by exploring different forms of warranties and vapour barriers, but in the end we have decided to install the recommended products, and secure the ideal RCABC warranty on the roof in order to ensure the longevity of the work,” reads a section of the administration update.

The city report doesn’t include any mention of the arena barrel roof, which also has issues with the Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) membrane caused by the weather elements.

Wilkins told council earlier this year that the concern isn’t necessarily leakage from the outside arena roof; rather water vapours that freeze in frost zones during cold snaps inside the assembly structure, then melts when it warms up, giving the impression of a leaky roof.

Wilkins, who presented a report to council last February, said at the time his biggest concern was the arena parapets — where the roof structure meets the wall.

He later appeared again before council in June, noting that he had asked for an environmental consultant to assess the arena barrel roof for damage and deterioration. That project is currently envisioned for sometime next year.

More imformation is likely forthcoming at tonight’s council meeting at city hall.



