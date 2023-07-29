Canada’s 4 X100-metre relay team (left to right) Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse celebrate their bronze medal win during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, Aug.6, 2021. The Canadian men’s 4x100-metre relay will get their upgraded Olympic silver medals today at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian men’s relay team to receive silver medals in reallocation ceremony

Official upgrade came in May 2022 after the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation

The Canadian men’s 4×100-metre relay team will receive their Olympic silver medals Saturday (July 29) at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.

The group of Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake had initially earned bronze in the event at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

However, an official upgrade came in May 2022 following the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.

De Grasse — a six-time Olympic medallist and the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 — failed to qualify for the 100 final on Friday and Brown won his fifth straight national title.

Damian Warner is competing in the men’s 110 hurdles final after failing to qualify for the 400 on Friday.

Warner is competing in individual events at the national trials instead of the decathlon, where he is the reigning Olympic champion.

The Canadian Press

Sports

