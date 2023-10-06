This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe, center right. Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands on Monday before eventually recurving out into the central Atlantic where it could gain hurricane status around midweek, forecasters say. (NOAA via AP)

Bad weather forces Canada-Panama cricket game to be abandoned before 1st ball

Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds

Canada’s game against Panama at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier was abandoned without a ball bowled Friday due to bad weather.

Tropical Storm Philippe lashed Bermuda with heavy rains and winds before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday as it churned northward toward Atlantic Canada and New England.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Philippe drenches Bermuda en route to Atlantic Canada and New England

Bermuda’s game against the Cayman Islands was also called off.

The cancellations sets up a tournament decider between Canada (3-1-0) and Bermuda (4-0-0) on Saturday. The Canadians have won three straight after an opening 86-run loss to Bermuda.

Canada, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands (1-3-0) and Panama (0-4-0) are competing in a double round-robin format for a berth the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.

Canada has not qualified for the eight previous editions of the T20 World Cup, which has expanded to 20 teams in 2024.

The Canadian Press

Tropical Storm

Previous story
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada’s ‘minimum attire’ rule in dressing rooms

Just Posted

Cranbrook city council has passed three readings of a bylaw aimed at regulating camping on public land. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Survey shows dramatic increase of homelessness in Cranbrook

According to the City of Cranbrook, the local water supply in Phillips Reservoir, pictured here, has dropped six feet since June 1. The City is now recommending that homeowners take steps to conserve water inside their homes (courtesy of City of Cranbrook)
Drought prompts City to release tips for indoor water conservation

Children, age 12 or under, can complete this colouring sheet to be entered into a contest to win one of three gift baskets. The finished colouring sheets must be dropped off at the RCMP office in Cranbrook by Oct. 25 (courtesy of Cranbrook RCMP)
Halloween Safety Tips for Trick or Treaters

1916
It happened this week in 1916