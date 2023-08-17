WestJet says it’s adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts from Yellowknife. A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

WestJet, Air Canada adjust prices and schedules amid Yellowknife evacuation

Airlines taking steps to avoid elevated prices, adding extra flights and swapping in bigger planes

Airlines are adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.

WestJet and Air Canada both said they are taking steps to avoid elevated prices, adding extra flights and swapping in bigger planes amid the rapidly unfolding situation up north.

Residents of Yellowknife and two nearby First Nations have been ordered out by noon Friday while crews fight fires that have already forced thousands to evacuate.

WestJet has added an extra recovery flight scheduled for Thursday between Yellowknife and Calgary, and added larger aircraft to operate previously scheduled flights between the cities, spokeswoman Julia Kaiser said in an email.

WestJet has adjusted fare classes to avoid price escalation and has announced flexible guidelines for changes and cancellations for all guests travelling to Yellowknife between Aug. 17 and 22, Kaiser said.

The airline has also increased its limits on pets in cabins so more guests can bring pets onboard and proactively cancelled six flights on Friday and Saturday, she said.

Meanwhile, Air Canada has placed a cap on fares for direct flights from Yellowknife, said spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick in an email.

He acknowledged some social media posts saying fares were hiked amid the emergency but said they are not correct. Some of the screenshots of particularly high fares show “complex itineraries involving multiple flights, and sometimes multiple carriers, rather than direct flights out,” he said.

Air Canada added two extra flights, bringing Thursday’s total to four, said Fitzpatrick. One flight, coming from Vancouver, will use a bigger aircraft, making use of a 169-seat Boeing 737 instead of a 76-seat regional jet.

Another 737 flight is being added for Friday, and the airline is evaluating opportunities for extra flights, said Fitzpatrick. No flights are currently planned to Yellowknife on Saturday, he said.

“At this point, flights for the next few days are completely full, but we are monitoring the situation and will adjust our schedule as we can. We have also put in a goodwill policy for customers to change their flights booked for travel up to August 30, or to obtain a refund,” he said.

READ ALSO: Convoys, airport lineups: Yellowknife residents leave city as fire creeps closer

Northwest Territorieswildfire

