The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Two 14-year-old boys dead following single-vehicle crash in Alberta

RCMP say there were 3 youths — all under 18 — in the vehicle at the time of the crash

RCMP in Alberta say two 14-year-old boys have died in a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the crash happened Friday just southwest of Hinton.

RCMP Const. Kelsey Davidge says there were three youths — all under 18 — in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

One of the 14-year-olds died at the scene, police say, while the other 14-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.

Davidge did not have information on the age of the third youth, or who was driving the vehicle.

Police say they’re not releasing any information about the dead boys at this time, and that their investigation into the crash continues.

The Canadian Press

AlbertaBreaking Newsfatal collision

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
US fears row over Sikh activist’s killing could upend strategy for countering China

Just Posted

Cranbrook city council has passed three readings of a bylaw aimed at regulating camping on public land. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Survey shows dramatic increase of homelessness in Cranbrook

According to the City of Cranbrook, the local water supply in Phillips Reservoir, pictured here, has dropped six feet since June 1. The City is now recommending that homeowners take steps to conserve water inside their homes (courtesy of City of Cranbrook)
Drought prompts City to release tips for indoor water conservation

Children, age 12 or under, can complete this colouring sheet to be entered into a contest to win one of three gift baskets. The finished colouring sheets must be dropped off at the RCMP office in Cranbrook by Oct. 25 (courtesy of Cranbrook RCMP)
Halloween Safety Tips for Trick or Treaters

1916
It happened this week in 1916