Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Officials say the man accused in a van attack that left 10 people dead in Toronto on Monday was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for two months last year.

A spokeswoman with the Department of National Defence says Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25.

She says Minassian did not complete his recruit training and asked to be voluntarily released after 16 days.

READ MORE: Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

READ MORE: Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

The 25-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was charged on Tuesday with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Ten people were killed and 15 people injured after a van mounted a sidewalk in north Toronto on Monday afternoon.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: 10 killed, 15 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Just Posted

Osprey nest at Idlewild finds immediate occupants

A pair of osprey have taken up residence and are in the process of building their new home overlooking the newly rehabilitated dam and lake at the Cranbrook park

Cranbrook bans summer fireworks, but…

Council also votes to create and plan new winter festival with fireworks display

First prescribed burn in two years underway

Townsman Staff Beginning this week and lasting until April 30, the Rocky… Continue reading

Baynes Lake fire contained

A fire that started on a private property has razed 25ha of grassland in the Baynes Lake area.

Fire near Baynes Lake

UPDATE: An update at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday placed the fire… Continue reading

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Toronto van attack accused was briefly in Canadian Armed Forces

Alek Minassian was a member of the forces from Aug. 23, 2017 until Oct. 25

Hospital hero wins international honour for disarming knife wielding man

Charles Kraeling is the first Island Health employee to receive an International Award of Valour

Parents call for change to health laws after Victoria teen’s death

Accidental overdose has Elliot Eurchuk’s parents seeking change to B.C Infants Act

Isolation likely factor in drugs, rule-breaking at Okanagan jail

PART FIVE: OCC has highest rate of infractions in B.C. and the second-highest rate of contraband violations

B.C. guitarist aims to play for 116 hours, break Guinness record for charity

Local musician will aim to break Guinness record at River Rock Casino Resort, starting May 7

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

Peru authorities order arrest of two suspects in B.C. man’s killing

On Monday, officials backed away from reports that he was the principal suspect.

Most Read