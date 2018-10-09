(Peace River Regional District)

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

A slow-moving landslide has forced the evacuation of a small community in northeastern British Columbia.

In a statement posted to its website, the Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in Old Fort, a subdivision of Fort St. John.

It says RCMP and representatives from the district will help with the evacuation.

The statement says access routes will be manned and people will not be able to go back once they leave.

It says those who choose to stay remain at their own risk.

Old Fort is situated on the Peace River, about 300 km northeast of Prince George and 60 km west of the Alberta boundary.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island
Next story
Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Just Posted

Council tweaks proposed cannabis bylaws

Municipalities scrambling as deadline for federal cannabis legalizaiton fast approaches

Ice dethrone Oil Kings in shootout

Peyton Krebs was the lone goal-scorer in the shootout, while goaltender Duncan… Continue reading

Cranbrook Community Choir back for another season

Community choir always recruiting new members if anyone is interested in joining up

Eagles Club boxers victorious in Richmond

Cranbrook Eagles boxers went two for two during separate matches in Richmond.… Continue reading

Ice gear up to face Oil Kings, Tigers

Head coach James Patrick says team working on systems play after doubleheader against Chiefs

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

VIDEO: Officials say $100,000 to clean up B.C. school taken over by squatters

A Nanaimo school board chairman says the doors and roof at a local elementary school needs to be repaired

Small community in B.C. evacuated due to slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District says there is “immediate danger to life safety” in a subdivision of Fort St. John

Homeless B.C. Indigenous Nation buys land on Vancouver Island

Jobs were scarce in their previous village northeast of Vancouver Island in the Johnstone Strait

Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice

On Tuesday, the court is scheduled to hear two hours of arguments in cases involving long sentences for repeat offenders

B.C.-based RCMP Appreciation Day petition gathering steam

Vernon group wants Feb. 1 declared RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Google+ to shut down after security bug revealed

Company admitted that there was ‘very low usage’ of its Facebook competitor

Compensation packages begin to roll out for Woodlands abuse survivors

B.C. psychiatric institution was closed in 1996

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

Most Read