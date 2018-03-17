Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Montreal police continued searching backyards and going door to door on Saturday in the search for a missing 10-year-old boy, as his family continued to plead for his safe return.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s father said the family was offering a $10,000 reward to the person who could help them find their son and urged anyone with information to contact police.

“Every detail is important, even the smallest detail can be important,” Frederic Kouakou told reporters on Saturday.

Kouakou was last seen on Monday, when he left his home in the city’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville district to go to a friend’s house.

While the family believes he was abducted, police said they’ve found little direct evidence to suggest what happened to him and they’re considering all the possibilities.

Officers have used boats, horses, a helicopter and all-terrain vehicles to search a river and a wooded riverside park where someone matching Kouakou’s description was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Monday.

They’ve also been searching homes, interviewing witnesses and reviewing security camera footage as well as more than 120 tips from the public.

Police spokeswoman Andree-Anne Picard said officers expected to finish going door to door on Saturday.

After that, they will likely expand the search perimeter, she said in a phone interview.

On Friday night, several dozen people held a candlelight vigil and short march that ended in front of the family’s home.

Hours earlier, the boy’s mother spoke to reporters, where she appeared unsteady on her feet as she made an emotional plea for her son’s return.

“It’s been four days that I can’t sleep, I miss my son,” she said, flanked by family members who held her arms to support her.

“Help me find my son, I’m begging you,” she said a moment later.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Just Posted

Mount Baker Jazz Bands triumphantly return from Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival

The Mount Baker jazz band and vocal jazz band have returned triumphantly… Continue reading

Gould fined, sentenced to probation, community service

Man charged with theft, using fradulent cheques, sentenced in Cranbrook after guilty plea.

City signs fire protection agreement with Fort Steele Heritage Town

Five-year deal will use Cranbrook firefighters to protect heritage structures.

Large Cranbrook neighbourhood to be affected by water shutoff Tuesday night

Broad swath of Cranbrook will be under boil water notice Wednesday, following water system replacement

Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Microbiology lab increases bacterial diagnostic capabilities, needs funding for redevelopment.

The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair sends four winners to Ottawa

Paul Rodgers The East Kootenay Regional Science Fair took place on Friday,… Continue reading

College Business students win at competition

A team of College of the Rockies Business Management students were big… Continue reading

Ontario starts its own dumpster fire

You’d think, having a living example of the fool-hardiness of electing a… Continue reading

CrossWalking: Showing our love for the City

Rev. Yme Woensdregt On Good Friday again this year, Christians from different… Continue reading

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Most Read