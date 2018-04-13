Not so fast: U.S. notes interest in re-joining TPP far from guaranteed

US President Donald Trump talks Trans-Pacific Partnership on Twitter

On the heels of bombshell news that President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the United States is seeking to contain expectations.

Trump tweets that he would only rejoin the agreement if it’s renegotiated to become substantially better for the U.S.

And the economic adviser he’s tasked to lead the process says it’s still very preliminary.

Larry Kudlow told the Fox Business channel that he just received the assignment Thursday, and that he has no idea if the deal can be improved.

He says the U.S. administration does not have a position on rejoining the agreement — it’s merely exploring the possibility.

There is also skepticism from other countries in the 11-nation deal: Australia’s trade minister says there’s very little appetite for a renegotiation, and Japan’s minister on the file compares the deal to a carefully crafted glass sculpture that would be difficult to change.

Some people, however, would be thrilled to see it reopened: the Canadian auto-parts lobby says it would be pleased to have Trump force changes that would make the agreement friendlier to North American producers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers
Next story
16 Canadians charged in global child sex abuse investigation

Just Posted

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the… Continue reading

Conductors, engineers with CP Rail authorize strike action

CP Rail, Teamsters union negotiating new labour agreement that expired in December.

VIDEO: A visit to Conrad Kain’s graveside in Cranbrook

A tour of the Old Cranbrook General Cemetery included mountaineer Pat Morrow talk about Kain’s life

Senior’s ride pilot program highlights need for service

Paul Rodgers A new program has been going through its pilot testing… Continue reading

The pipeline that’s tearing us apart

One could say British Columbia Premier John Horgan has a gift for… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: April 12

Conditions of Highway 95A: Cranbrook to Kimberley The highway between Kimberley and… Continue reading

Fording River victim identified

Teck Resources identifies Fording River Operations victim as Albertan man, Pat Dwyer.

Jaffray house destroyed by fire late Wednesday

Fre crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in the Jaffray area late Wednesday.

Tip on missing man prompts search of new areas on B.C. mountain

A text to his roommate suggests Ryan Shtuka may have walked elsewhere at Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Who pays for journalism? One way or another — you

Tim Shoults of Aberdeen Publishing writes about Ed Greenspon’s report on the Canadian media industry

Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s death on April 11 feels like deja vu

Most Read