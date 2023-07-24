Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline, which is expected to launch Nov. 30. Bennett rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline, which is expected to launch Nov. 30. Bennett rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mental health minister puts $156M toward fall launch of 988 crisis hotline

Free trained responders will be available to help starting at the end of November

Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline.

Starting on Nov. 30, people in crisis will be able to dial 988 anywhere in Canada to be connected with trained responders 24 hours a day by phone or text message.

The free service will be offered in English and French.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health will receive the money to launch and operate the hotline.

The minister is also giving the organization $21 million to bolster the capacity of distress centres as they prepare for the increased demand for services.

Conservative MP Todd Doherty put forward a motion to establish a national suicide prevention hotline in December 2020, and the House of Commons passed it unanimously.

READ ALSO: Mental health, addiction, suicide prevention standards introduced in Canada

Federal Politicsmental healthsuicide

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Aspartame findings shouldn’t change aspartame consumption: B.C. experts

Just Posted

A helicopter conducts bucketing operations while responding to the St. Mary’s River wildfire on Friday. Chad St. Pierre photo.
Some evacuation orders rescinded in ʔaq̓am as wildfire response continues

The injured girl was long lined out by Fernie SAR and taken by STARS air ambulance to Calgary. Fernie SAR Facebook
Fernie SAR and Elk Valley RCMP rescue injured 8-year old

(file photo)
Animal Food Bank desperate for Okanagan donations to support fire evacuees

A helicopter drops water on the St. Mary’s River fire Saturday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
St. Mary’s River wildfire control lines hold overnight Saturday