You can learn more about the journey of sockeye salmon on Oct. 13 at a Celebrate our Salmon open house in Oliver. (Black Press file image)

Federal and provincial government reports aim to protect B.C.’s salmon

B.C. government appointed the Wild Salmon Advisory Council earlier this year to provide insight and guidance

British Columbia’s wild salmon face a series of complex threats that a new report says requires urgent and strategic intervention.

The B.C. government appointed the Wild Salmon Advisory Council earlier this year to provide insight and guidance on protecting provincial salmon stocks, while maximizing their resource value.

The report released Thursday says while it’s difficult to pinpoint the state of salmon in the province, it’s clear that across all regions and species, overall abundance has declined since the 1950s.

The report says poor marine survival rates, changing ocean conditions, habitat loss and inadequate water quality are all taking a toll on salmon.

RELATED: B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

The council makes 14 recommendations for a made-in-B.C. strategy to protect the salmon, including restoring habitat, increasing production of juvenile salmon, supporting value-added fishing opportunities and tourism and working with Indigenous communities on harvest and conservation goals.

The release of the report coincides with the declaration of the International Year of the Salmon, and federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson also introduced his government’s five-year plan to help rebuild Pacific wild salmon populations and their habitats.

“Our government will continue to protect this species, which has such cultural, social and economic significance for Canadians,” Wilkinson said. “Together, we can help rebuild these stocks for the benefit of our entire ecosystem and for generations to come.”

OPINION: Wild salmon need urgent protection

The federal Wild Salmon Policy is a result of two years of consultations sessions across B.C. and Yukon, a government news release said.

Adam Olsen, a B.C. Green party member of the legislature and a member of the Wild Salmon Advisory Council, said the provincial report is a clear pathway to develop policies to protect wild salmon.

“Now that we have this report, the government should act swiftly to enact policies that will lead to measurable progress.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz
Next story
Pope accepts Washington cardinal’s resignation amid scandal

Just Posted

Kootenay Ice set for busy weekend

The Kootenay Ice is preparing for a busy weekend, but head coach… Continue reading

Nearly 500 ballots cast at first advance poll

Submitted A total of 483 residents cast their ballots at the first… Continue reading

Indoor sports facility location debate ongoing

KEYSA declines Moir Park offer, says it isn’t a financially viable location

Rockies Rowing Club season wraps up

The weather has turned, the leaves are changing colour and dropping to… Continue reading

Candidates face off in election debate

Topics ranged from housing, attracting light industry, rainbow crosswalks, roads and infrastructure.

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Logging beetle-killed wood bad for small, at risk fisher: B.C. forest board

FPB chair Kevin Kriese said a special investigation was launched after two trappers filed a complaint

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

Pope accepts Washington cardinal’s resignation amid scandal

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl after he became entangled in two major sexual abuse and cover-up scandals and lost the support of many in his flock.

Organizers expect full arenas for world juniors in Vancouver, Victoria

Ticket demand for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria has “exceeded expectations.”

Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid

Calgary’s bid faces a Nov. 13 referendum, and full government support is not guaranteed in Italy.

Federal and provincial government reports aim to protect B.C.’s salmon

B.C. government appointed the Wild Salmon Advisory Council earlier this year to provide insight and guidance

Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

Canadians should be aware of the rules when travelling abroad once Ottawa allows recreational marijuana use at home

Florida: Too soon for homeowners to return to disaster zone

Beachfront homes were so obliterated that only slabs of concrete remain

Most Read